Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,549.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $1.41 million and $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idle Profile

Idle launched on July 31st, 2019. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,468,195 tokens. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Idle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle (IDLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Idle has a current supply of 13,000,000 with 6,468,195.29400148 in circulation. The last known price of Idle is 0.21013265 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,608.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idle.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

