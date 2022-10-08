Ieq Capital LLC Buys 28,814 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

IWM stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.