Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $49.39 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,262,734 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.