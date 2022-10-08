Ieq Capital LLC Has $39.38 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,197 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Roblox worth $39,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Roblox stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

