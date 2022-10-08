Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

