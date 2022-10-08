Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.