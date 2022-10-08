Ieq Capital LLC Sells 196,586 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,563 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 196,586 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $16,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,757.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,010,757.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,860. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.36.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

