Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.