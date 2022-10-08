Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $270.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.
ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.93.
Illumina Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,435.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,427 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Featured Stories
