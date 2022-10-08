Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $805,134.00

Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Infinity Rocket Token has a market capitalization of $781,459.22 and approximately $805,134.00 worth of Infinity Rocket Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Rocket Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Infinity Rocket Token has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinity Rocket Token alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001823 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.01617221 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Infinity Rocket Token

Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2021. Infinity Rocket Token’s total supply is 198,100,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,683,871 tokens. The official website for Infinity Rocket Token is irocket.pro. Infinity Rocket Token’s official Twitter account is @irockettoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Infinity Rocket Token is medium.com/@infinityrocket.

Infinity Rocket Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Rocket Token (IRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Infinity Rocket Token has a current supply of 198,100,050 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Infinity Rocket Token is 0.01149315 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $961,198.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irocket.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Rocket Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Rocket Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinity Rocket Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinity Rocket Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinity Rocket Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.