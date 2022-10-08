InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.22.
