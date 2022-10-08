Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Inotiv by 30.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inotiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
