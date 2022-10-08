Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv Price Performance

Insider Activity

NOTV stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $495.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.66. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Inotiv by 30.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inotiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.