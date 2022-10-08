InpulseX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $603,549.23 (IPX)

InpulseX (IPX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. InpulseX has a total market capitalization of $603,549.23 and $1.25 million worth of InpulseX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InpulseX has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One InpulseX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

InpulseX Profile

InpulseX launched on February 1st, 2022. InpulseX’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,774,000,000,000 tokens. InpulseX’s official website is inpulsex.io. InpulseX’s official message board is medium.com/@inpulsex_official. InpulseX’s official Twitter account is @inpulsex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InpulseX

According to CryptoCompare, “InpulseX (IPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InpulseX has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InpulseX is 0.00000002 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $889,462.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inpulsex.io/.”

