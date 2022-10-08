Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Acquires £36,300 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £36,300 ($43,861.77).

Hunting Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.48. The company has a market cap of £441.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Hunting PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).

Hunting Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is -0.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hunting Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

