Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Acquires £36,300 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £36,300 ($43,861.77).
Hunting Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.48. The company has a market cap of £441.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Hunting PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31).
Hunting Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is -0.18%.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
