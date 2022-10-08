Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CEO Sells $406,950.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of ATI opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.31.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.
ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
