Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $209,317.68 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88.
Castle Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
