Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $209,317.68 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

