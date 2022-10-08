Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$87,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,363,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,190,444.20.
Oroco Resource Price Performance
Oroco Resource stock remained flat at C$0.88 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.93 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44.
Oroco Resource Company Profile
