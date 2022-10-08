Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$87,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,363,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,190,444.20.

Oroco Resource Price Performance

Oroco Resource stock remained flat at C$0.88 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.93 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44.

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.