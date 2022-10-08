Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $15,353.03 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $15,353.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.