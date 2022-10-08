InsureDAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,232.00 (INSURE)

InsureDAO (INSURE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One InsureDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, InsureDAO has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. InsureDAO has a total market capitalization of $307,107.81 and approximately $12,232.00 worth of InsureDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About InsureDAO

InsureDAO’s total supply is 126,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,173,541 tokens. InsureDAO’s official message board is medium.com/insuredao. InsureDAO’s official website is www.insuredao.fi. InsureDAO’s official Twitter account is @insuredao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsureDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureDAO (INSURE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. InsureDAO has a current supply of 126,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InsureDAO is 0.02325179 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $177,354.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.insuredao.fi/.”

