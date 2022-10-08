Integrity Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Integrity Advisory LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BBMC traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,983. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $97.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28.

