Integrity Advisory LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC owned about 1.59% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

BBUS stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,728. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91.

