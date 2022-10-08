Integrity Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Integrity Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 167,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 48,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.