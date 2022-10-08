Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $1.36 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 3,006,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

