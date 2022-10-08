Integrity Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrity Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $10.66 on Friday, reaching $269.10. 71,354,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

