Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.72 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

