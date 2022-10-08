Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

