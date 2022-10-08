Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Intuitive Surgical worth $202,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.94 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

