INU Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $282,508.91 (INU)

INU (INU) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. INU has a market capitalization of $282,508.91 and $10,262.00 worth of INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INU has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One INU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.02 or 0.99996551 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022439 BTC.

INU (INU) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. INU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens. INU’s official website is theinu.co. The Reddit community for INU is https://reddit.com/r/Inu_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INU’s official Twitter account is @inu_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INU (INU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. INU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INU is 0 USD and is down -19.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,602.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theinu.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

