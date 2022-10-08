Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.90. 12,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 95,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.
