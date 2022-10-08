Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 5,794.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.