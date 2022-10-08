Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $106.56 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.08.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

