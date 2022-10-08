Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.58. 529,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 262,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.