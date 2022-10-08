Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $110.67 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $109.86 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67.

