Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

