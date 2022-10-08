Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.18 and last traded at $75.67. 1,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.