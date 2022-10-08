Invictus Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (IN)

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Invictus token can now be bought for about $37.87 or 0.00194213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Invictus has a market cap of $9.44 million and $65,609.00 worth of Invictus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Invictus Profile

IN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Invictus’ total supply is 249,181 tokens. The official website for Invictus is invictusdao.fi. The official message board for Invictus is medium.com/@sol-invictus. Invictus’ official Twitter account is @invictusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Invictus

According to CryptoCompare, “Invictus (IN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Invictus has a current supply of 249,181 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Invictus is 37.86557883 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://invictusdao.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus using one of the exchanges listed above.

