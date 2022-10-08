IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Raised by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 3.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $252,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.78 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.