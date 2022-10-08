iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.56. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $19,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

