Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Irwin Naturals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Irwin Naturals Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:IWINF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Irwin Naturals has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

