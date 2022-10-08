iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,619,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

