iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Sinecera Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sinecera Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 57,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 472.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 62,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,581. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

