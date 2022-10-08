iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

