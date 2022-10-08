iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 719,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

