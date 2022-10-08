iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Lowered by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 3.9% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $31,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. 7,158,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

