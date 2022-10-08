iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Trimmed by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,460. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

