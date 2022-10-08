iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,199,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,156,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

