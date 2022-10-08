iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 333,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 51,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $940,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. 8,336,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

