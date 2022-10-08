iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 8,336,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

