iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IJH traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.