iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.44 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.